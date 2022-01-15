Everett bar owner arrested on new sexual assault charges

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The owner of an Everett bar has been arrested a second time on allegations that he drugged and raped patrons. Investigators say they believe he committed additional assaults in Washington and Oregon dating back two decades. Everett police first arrested 35-year-old Christian Sayre in October for investigation of two counts of second-degree rape and one count of indecent liberties. The owner of the historic Anchor Pub posted $120,000 bond hours later and remained out of custody for three months. The Daily Herald reports that on Friday authorities arrested Sayre again and he was charged with 10 felony counts of sexual assault. It was not clear if Sayre had obtained an attorney.