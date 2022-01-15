Simons scores 31 to lead Trail Blazers over Wizards, 115-110

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and tied a career high with 11 assists, Jusuf Nurkic had 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 115-110. Washington (22-21) had its three-game winning streak snapped despite Spencer Dinwiddie’s 27 points. Kyle Kuzma added 16 points and 12 rebounds. Simons, who missed Thursday’s loss at Denver to attend his grandfather’s funeral, had 26 points in the first half, including seven 3-pointers. Nassir Little had 18 points and Robert Covington added 15 for Portland (17-25).