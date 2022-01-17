Police rescue 2 after home slides off foundation

Police in Bellevue, Washington, rescued two people from a home that slid off its foundation. The Seattle Times reports police received a call of flooding around 4 a.m. Monday and officers, along with fire crews, arrived to find a partially-collapsed two-story home listing at a 45 degree angle. Two adults, a man and a woman, and their dog were pulled from the large two-story home. They were unharmed. Meeghan Black, a Bellevue Police spokesperson, said the home appears to be the only one seriously damaged in the slide. About 40 people from 17 homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated.