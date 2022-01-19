Domestic violence charges filed against judge in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Tri-Cities judge has been charged with domestic violence assault. The Tri-City Herald reports Benton-Franklin Superior Court Judge Sam Swanberg was cited with two counts of fourth-degree assault domestic violence in Franklin County District Court. He’s scheduled to enter a plea to the charges on Feb. 8. A temporary protection order for his ex-wife is in place until then. Swanberg’s attorney Scott Johnson said Swanberg will enter a not guilty plea to the charges. Swanberg has been removed from presiding over Superior Court administrative issues and will not be assigned to any cases while the case proceeds.