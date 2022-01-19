Man pleads no contest to shooting that killed 1, wounded 2

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A Roseburg man has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and two counts of assault with a weapon in connection with a shooting outside a motel that killed one person and wounded two others. The News-Review reports 34-year-old Devin McNamara entered the pleas in Douglas County Circuit Court last week. His plea agreement calls for 25 years to life for the murder charge and two concurrent 90-month sentences for the assault charges. Police say McNamara admitted to an investigating officer that he had walked to the Budget 16 motel “in a rage” on Feb. 23, 2021, and fired a pistol into an unknown group of people who were gathered outside one of the rooms.