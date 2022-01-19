Portland pays $22.5K to settle protest lawsuit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has approved paying $22,500 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who said police used excessive force against her during the 2020 protests that wracked the city. The settlement is the latest in a string of payouts — totaling at least $357,500 since January 2021 — stemming from police actions during protests dating back to 2016. KOIN reports that Lydia Fuller said she was hit with a munition round, fired by a Portland Police Bureau officer, while trying to leave a protest. The settlement was passed unanimously by the council. Oregon’s largest city saw months of nightly protests in 2020 that often turned violent following the murder by police of George Floyd in Minneapolis.