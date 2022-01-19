UCLA’s Johnny Juzang raises NBA draft stock with NCAA run

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

UCLA’s Johnny Juzang took a big star turn at the NCAA Tournament, shooting the Bruins into the Final Four with a string of incredible performances. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 14 points per game during the last regular season before going on a tear in March Madness. Juzang scored 28 points in the Elite Eight against Michigan and had 29 against Gonzaga in the Final Four. The Bruins came up just short when Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs hit a running 3-pointer at the buzzer, but Juzang’s run boosted his NBA draft stock.