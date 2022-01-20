Lawsuit: Governor unlawfully commuting prison sentences

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two Oregon district attorneys and the relatives of three homicide victims have filed a lawsuit accusing Gov. Kate Brown of unlawfully freeing nearly 1,000 incarcerated people. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to halt more than 70 proposed commutations. District attorneys Patricia Perlow of Lane County and Doug Marteeny of Linn County are among the parties alleging Brown has violated clemency procedures that require victim notification. The lawsuit also asks a judge to stop the governor from allowing those convicted of crimes as minors from applying for commutation. A spokeswoman for the governor said the office “generally does not comment on matters of pending litigation.”