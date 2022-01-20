Oregon residents decry proposed ‘permanent’ mask mandate

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of Oregon residents are crying government overreach as officials at the state’s health authority consider indefinitely extending the current indoor mask requirement. Currently there is no set expiration date or specific metrics outlining when the rule would be lifted. More than 350 people — ranging from stay-at-home parents, registered nurses, a speech language pathologist, teachers, business owners and life-long residents, both in rural and urban areas — attended a virtual public hearing Thursday and vehemently opposed the rule.