Portland city workers take initial step toward strike

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than 1,100 municipal trade workers may strike as Portland leaders and a coalition of public employee unions remain at an impasse on a new contract agreement. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports members of the District Council of Trade Unions voted to authorize a strike after overwhelmingly rejecting the city’s latest offer of an annual pay bump and four-figure bonus. The decision announced Thursday comes weeks after the union’s bargaining team declared the impasse. It gives workers the ability to officially go on strike 10 days after the union gives notice to the city, a move that could threaten basic services across Portland.