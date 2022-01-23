Couple, granddaughter killed in Washington state house fire

RANIER, Wash. (AP) — A couple and their three-year-old granddaughter have been killed in a house fire in western Washington state. Authorities said the house in Ranier was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. They say a 20-year-old woman escaped through a window. But the couple who were in their 40s and the girl perished. Southeast Thurston Fire Authority Chief Mark King says access to the site was difficult and there was no nearby water supply. The cause is under investigation.