COVID cases decline in Seattle area, surge moves east

SEATTLE (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 are decreasing in the Seattle metro area, but hospital leaders are warning that the variant is gaining steam in eastern Washington and could further stress health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports in King County, data shows the rise in omicron infections peaked on Jan. 10 with 7,563 daily cases. The county has charted a significant decline since then. Washington State Hospital Association vice president Taya Briley says they are bracing for “the second chapter” of the omicron surge in eastern Washington and Idaho.