Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen hospitalized after fall

News release:

OHA Director Patrick Allen hospitalized with non-COVID medical issue

Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), was transported to a hospital early Sunday morning in response to a serious fall. He is undergoing evaluation for subsequent heart issues and expected to be discharged to home soon. Director Allen does not have COVID-19.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “Director Allen has helped Oregon get through the COVID-19 pandemic with among the lowest rates of hospitalizations and deaths in the nation. I’m grateful for the difficult, life-saving contributions he’s made to Oregon’s pandemic response. He is in my thoughts and I wish him a very speedy recovery.”

OHA Deputy Director Kris Kautz will temporarily oversee agency operations for at least this week during Director Allen’s absence. No other details are available at this time.