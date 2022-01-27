Lewis & Clark College announces first woman, Black president

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dr. Robin Holmes-Sullivan will be the first woman and first Black person to become president of Lewis & Clark College in the school’s 155-year history. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports she will step into the role in July after president Wim Wiewel retires. Holmes-Sullivan is currently vice president for student life and dean of students at the private liberal arts college in Portland. She says it’s obviously something that is very meaningful to her and the school and to young people looking at her as someone to feel inspired by. Prior to Lewis & Clark, Holmes-Sullivan worked for the University of California system. Before that, she spent almost three decades at the University of Oregon.