BP fined $100K for suburban Seattle pipeline gasoline spills

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Department of Ecology is penalizing British Petroleum $100,000 for two pipeline gasoline spills in a Seattle suburb. Ecology officials said Thursday that BP did some construction on the Olympic Pipeline in the Woodinville area on Feb. 21, 2020, and that spilled gasoline was found afterward at two sites with about 67.4 gallons of gasoline reaching state waters at one of them. Ecology says the spills were caused by BP inadequately tightening fittings and checking for leaks. BP said in a statement that Olympic Pipe Line Company LLC – operated by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc. – took these incidents seriously, continues to learn from them and is evaluating whether to appeal.