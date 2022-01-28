Hundreds meet in Tacoma over concerns about crime, disorder

Hundreds of people in Tacoma gathered at the LeMay – America’s Car Museum to demand that city leaders address break-ins, vandalism and homeless encampments. The News Tribune reports the event was organized by Tacoma Safe, a community group formed last year in response to repeated complaints from business owners about crime and lack of police response. The meeting Wednesday night was attended by high-ranking public figures, including Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, new police chief Avery Moore, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett. Meanwhile, a few dozen people gathered outside the museum to protest a potential camping ban.