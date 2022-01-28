King County pays $2.5M to family of man killed by deputies

SEATTLE (AP) — King County has agreed to pay $2.5 million to settle a claim by the family of a man deputies killed after the man stole a pickup truck and a pet poodle, according to the family’s attorney. The November 2019 incident in which Anthony Chilcott died was sharply criticized by investigators and resulted in an involved officer’s firing. The Seattle Times reports attorney Tony Russo says in a rare move, the claim filed against the county by Chilcott’s mother and sister was resolved before a lawsuit was filed and involved a meeting with interim Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall. Russo says the sheriff’s office has promised to implement reforms recommended in a critical review of Chilcott’s shooting.