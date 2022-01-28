Man incarcerated at Deer Ridge prison with COVID dies

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — State officials say a man who was incarcerated at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution near Madras has died at an area hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. KTVZ reports the Oregon Department of Corrections said Friday that the man described as between 60 and 70 years old, died on Thursday. As with all deaths of people in state custody, officials say the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the state medical examiner will determine cause of death. The agency says he was the 45th adult in custody to die who tested positive for COVID-19.