WA Legislature considers curbing governor’s emergency powers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Majority Democrats in the Legislature are indicating they may be open to putting restrictions on the governor’s broad emergency powers as Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency approaches two years. Northwest Public News reports the Senate’s State Government and Elections Committee held a public hearing Friday on a proposal from state Sen. Emily Randall, a Democrat, which would authorize top leaders in the House and Senate — if they all agreed — to terminate a governor-declared state of emergency after 90 days. Randall’s bill, which has seven other Democratic cosponsors, would also allow the majority and minority leaders in the Senate and the speaker and minority leader of the House to end any gubernatorial order that prohibits activities.