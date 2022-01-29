Portland records seven shootings within 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Following a “concerning surge” in shootings in Portland, Oregon, police say that they are “deploying additional resources” this weekend. TV station KOIN 6 reports that there were seven reported shootings in Oregon’s largest city between Thursday and Friday afternoon. So far this year there have been at least 89 shootings, 21 people have been injured by gunfire and seven have been killed in Portland. The surge in shootings follows a year of a record number of homicides in Portland. In 2021 the city recorded 90 homicides, shattering the city’s previous high of 66 set more than three decades ago.