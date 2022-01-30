1 killed by deputy in pursuit of armed robbery suspect

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy following an armed robbery at a convenience store and chase in southern Washington on Saturday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened after the suspect’s vehicle was chased and he then fled on foot and contacted a homeowner in the Battle Ground area. As police responded and contacted those involved, a Clark County deputy fired his gun, hitting one person who died. The office didn’t say who was shot or why the deputy fired. The shooting is being investigated by the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team.