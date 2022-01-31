Affordable housing, tax cuts among legislative priorities

By SARA CLINE

Associated Press/Report for America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon lawmakers return to the state Capitol Tuesday for the 2022 legislative session, their list of priorities range from affordable housing, bolstering the state’s workforce and a $500 million cushion for the next biennium to tax cuts and limiting the emergency power of the governor. But how much money legislators are envisioning spending has yet to be determined, as lawmakers await an updated revenue and economic forecast for Oregon that will be presented on Feb. 9.