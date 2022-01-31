Deputy seeking suspect mistakenly kills off-duty officer

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who responded to a call about a robbery suspect at a Washington state home mistakenly shot and killed the homeowner — an off-duty police officer who was trying to detain the man. Authorities say the suspect ran off after police stopped his vehicle with spike strips. He then began pounding on the door of 52-year-old Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, saying he was in a car crash and needed help. Sahota went outside to detain the man because he matched a description of the robbery suspect, but the suspect began fighting with him and stabbed him. Investigators say an arriving sheriff’s deputy opened fire with a rifle, killing Sahota.