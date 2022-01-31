Man found guilty of child sex abuse sentenced to 41 years

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls man who was found guilty of sexual abuse against a child has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison. The Herald and News reports 55-year-old Henry Alog Antonio was sentenced earlier this month by Judge Alycia Kersey. A jury previously found Antonio guilty on four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sex abuse. A secret indictment filed with the Klamath County Circuit Court showed Antonio touched the victim — who at the time was younger than 12 — in a sexual manner on or between May 2016 and May 2018.