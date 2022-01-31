Portland man dies in skiing accident at Mt. Hood Meadows

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a Portland, Oregon, man died in a skiing accident at Mt. Hood Meadows. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol responded to a report of a skiing accident Sunday morning on Four Bowl, which is an advanced trail. Mt. Hood Meadows spokesperson Dave Tragethon says the accident is still under investigation, but officials believe the 30-year-old skier lost control on the Ridge Run trail before going off trail and sliding down the Four Bowl trail. Tragethon said the skier was transported to the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Mountain Clinic, but all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.