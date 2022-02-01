No. 3 UCLA at No. 7 Arizona tops week in Pac-12 hoops

By The Associated Press

The Pac-12′s two highest-ranked teams meet for the second time in nine days when No. 3 UCLA plays at No. 7 Arizona on Thursday. The Bruins won the first game 75-59 at home by shutting down one of the nation’s top offenses. The Wildcats shot 31% and went 7 for 28 from 3-point distance in one of their worst offensive performances of the season. Arizona also plays No. 19 Southern California this weekend. On the women’s side, a heated rematch is on tap when No. 19 Oregon plays at No. 8 Arizona.