Deputy who mistakenly shot officer cleared in prior shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state sheriff’s deputy who mistakenly shot and killed an off-duty police officer over the weekend had been involved in a prior fatal shooting. Authorities identified the Clark County deputy as Jonathan Feller, who joined the sheriff’s office in 2018. Feller killed off-duty Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota on Saturday night, as Sahota was chasing a robbery suspect who happened to show up at Sahota’s house. The Columbian newspaper reports that in October 2020 Feller was one of three deputies who fatally shot Kevin Peterson Jr., an armed, 21-year-old Black man, as he ran from a drug deal outside a Hazel Dell motel. The Pierce County prosecutor ruled that shooting justified.