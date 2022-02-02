Oregon Health Authority extends mask rule in schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority has adopted permanent rules requiring masks in school settings. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the permanent rule replaces a temporary one that was set to expire on Jan. 28. Oregon health and education officials have required masks in schools as one mitigation strategy meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, so students can stay in school full time. Oregon education officials say any repeal of the making rules depend on the course of the coronavirus. Health officials said that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, transmission data, vaccination rates, and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention all play a role in the mask requirement decision-making.