US Ex-missionary guilty of sexually assaulting Ugandan girl

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl under the care of his church while doing missionary work in Uganda. Court records show 44-year-old Eric Tuininga of Milledgeville pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Macon, Georgia, to illicit sexual conduct. Prosecutors say an American citizen contacted the U.S. embassy in Uganda in 2019 and told officials Tuininga was having sex with Ugandan girls as young as 14. They were under the care of the U.S.-based Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Mbale, Uganda. The church says the man was removed from missionary work that year and later removed from the ministry and excommunicated. Sentencing is set for May 3.