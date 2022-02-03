Utah ends program-record 10-game losing streak with easy win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lazar Stefanovic made five 3-pointers for his 15 points and Utah ended a school-record 10-game losing streak with an 84-59 win over Oregon State. David Jenkins Jr. and Rollie Worster scored 13 points each and Branden Carlson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Utah. Both Gach added 11 points with 10 assists and Marco Anthony grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Utah made a season-high 15-pointers. Jarod Lucas scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, Roman Silva also scored 12 points and Maurice Calloo added 11 for Oregon State, which has lost six straight since beating Utah in their first meeting of the season in December.