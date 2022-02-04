6 at jail hospitalized after fentanyl overdose, exposure

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say four people in Josephine County jail custody and two deputies were hospitalized because of fentanyl overdose and exposure. The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says four inmates were found to be under the influence of fentanyl Wednesday afternoon and two deputies were exposed to it. The sheriff’s office says two inmates were discovered unconscious and that jail medical staff and deputies performed lifesaving measures in order to revive them, including administering “several doses of Narcan.” The Mail Tribune reports all six were out of the local hospital on Thursday. Investigators say preliminary investigation shows someone recently lodged at the jail smuggled the fentanyl in.