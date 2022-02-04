Nike co-founder gives Oregon gubernatorial candidate $250K

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight made a $250,000 contribution this week to the Oregon gubernatorial campaign of Betsy Johnson, an unaffiliated candidate. Knight’s contribution is one of the two largest to any campaign in the state’s governor race so far. As of Thursday, Johnson’s campaign war chest sat at a healthy $3.5 million. That puts her ahead of every other candidate in the governor’s race in terms of fundraising. Johnson is a former Democratic state senator who is running as an independent. Democrats have held the Oregon governor’s office since 1987. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown cannot run again due to term limits.