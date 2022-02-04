Researchers: COVID hospitalizations in Oregon are peaking

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oregon will peak this weekend near current levels, and then steadily recede to pre-omicron levels by the end of March. That’s according to a weekly report by Oregon Health and Science University. Meanwhile, the percentage of tests for COVID-19 that were positive dropped this week to 19% from an all-time high the previous week of 24.5%, according to Oregon Health Authority data. In Oregon, the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 dipped slightly and the number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds also dropped.