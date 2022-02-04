WA loses 250K steelhead smolts due to equipment failure

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — State wildlife managers have lost nearly 250,000 steelhead smolts from a rearing pond at the Lyons Ferry Hatchery on the Snake River, south of Palouse Falls. The Spokesman-Review reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday the loss discovered Sunday accounts for about 64% of Lyons Ferry Hatchery’s Wallowa stock summer steelhead set for release in 2022 and 8% of the overall hatchery steelhead production in the Snake River basin. Officials say a rubber gasket that sealed a screened rotating drum failed, leaving a gap which created a path to the Snake River.