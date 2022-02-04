Woman who says coach raped her at age 16 will get $7.5M

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman has received $7.5 million from the Olympia-based Blackhills Football Club to settle a lawsuit that alleged she was raped by her soccer coach in an Oregon hotel room when she was 16. The Seattle Times reports one of her lawyers Darrell Cochran said the $7.5 million settlement is believed to be one of the largest paid to an individual sexual abuse victim in the state. The woman, now 33, told the newspaper she hopes her story will help other sexual assault victims come forward and will help parents learn the signs that their child is being groomed and abused. Attorneys for Blackhills did not return messages from the newspaper seeking comment.