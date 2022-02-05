Colorado snaps three-game skid, crushing Oregon St. 86-63
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 16 points and Jabari Walker recorded a double-double and injury-plagued Colorado beat injury-riddled Oregon State 86-63. Colorado reached its season high of 3-pointers made in a game in just the first half alone going 11 for 15 (73.3%) from beyond the arc. The Buffs raced to a 13-0 lead, never trailed and were never threatened. Colorado made its first eight 3s to start. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 15 points, Maurice Calloo 14 and Jarod Lucas 13 for Oregon State.
