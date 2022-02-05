For the first time in generations, Snoqualmie Tribe has land

By DIANA OPONG

Northwest News Network

SEATTLE (AP) — The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe has purchased thousands of acres of ancestral forestlands in east King County. Northwest News Network reports the land holds special meaning to the people who have been without a reservation for generations. Tribal member and Executive Director of Governmental Affairs Jaime Martin says this means a whole new level of connection. They have named the land the Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Forest. In late 2021, the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe closed on the sale of 12,000 acres of land in East King County. The purchase concludes a decades-long effort to reclaim ownership in an area that’s enormously important to the Tribe. The property holds environmental, economic, and historic value.