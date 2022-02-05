Police arrest 4 at homeless protest outside Boise statehouse

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police arrested four people at a protest that’s been going on for weeks at the Idaho Capitol Mall to draw attention to the lack of affordable housing in Boise. Idaho State Police say they arrested three people on outstanding drug-related warrants and a fourth for a possible probation or parole violation. Authorities also seized possessions and issued warnings. A 2019 court ruling said police can’t arrest homeless people for camping on public property if no shelter beds are available. Police say they checked and found open beds, but a city shelter says it’s full.