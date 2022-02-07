Man found guilty in woman’s murder, body burning

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Washington County District Attorney’s office says a Washington County jury has found a Beaverton man guilty of murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse after a woman was beaten to death and her body burned. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Norbeto Nestor Muniz will be sentenced Tuesday for the murder of 29-year-old Amy Low, a Molalla woman whose body was found on Nov. 17, 2018 at a Beaverton home. Police were called to the home on a report of a “suspicious circumstance.” Officers searched the home and found Low’s body, which was so badly burned she was not positively identified until two months later. A motive remains unclear.