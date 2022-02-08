Man who beat pregnant woman with 4 kids to death gets prison

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A man who beat a pregnant woman to death at their home has been sentenced to more than 16 years prison. The News Tribune reports Ian Sweeney was sentenced Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Stephanie Chaipis. Chaipis suffered head trauma and a possible skull fracture during the Jan. 10, 2021 attack. The woman was placed on life support and died a week later. In his guilty plea submitted to the court, Sweeney admitted to intentionally assaulting Chaipis. Court records say Sweeney told police he had used methamphetamine and began questioning her “devotion and commitment” before he attacked her.