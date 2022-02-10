Facing project delays, county pushes for concrete strike end

SEATTLE (AP) — King County is trying a new tactic in hopes of dislodging stalled labor negotiations between six local concrete companies and their workers. The Seattle Times reports a mixer driver strike continues to halt local government projects and force hundreds of layoffs in the construction industry. King County is soliciting bids from concrete companies looking to become the county’s exclusive suppliers of concrete. In order to qualify, companies must have a union contract in place with their workers, according to a copy of the county’s request for qualifications. Executive Dow Constantine said Wednesday the offer is meant to secure a steady county supply of concrete and encourage companies to reach a deal with striking workers.