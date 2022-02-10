Oregon bill tries to revive campaign finance limits

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has rejected proposed ballot measures to cap political donations on procedural grounds. But one prominent state lawmaker says he’ll push to put a similar proposal before voters. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Senate Majority Leader Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, unveiled an amendment Thursday that cobbles together elements of several now-defunct proposals from good government groups, labor unions and advocacy organizations. The amendment to Senate Bill 1526 would limit how much candidates, labor unions, political party committees and advocacy groups can accept and give in state elections. It also would set penalties for violating those rules. And the amendment would create a system of public financing for campaigns.