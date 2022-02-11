Oregon mayors push for emergency homeless shelter money

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is leading an effort to pressure the state to immediately pay for temporary homeless shelters a week after announcing a planned crackdown on homeless camps near busy roadways. Wheeler joined Mosier Mayor Arlene Burns and Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis in introducing the idea to other mayors at a Friday call for the League of Oregon Cities, a coalition that lobbies the Oregon legislature. The three leaders said they wanted to unite in pushing the governor to fund emergency homeless shelters across Oregon. The effort comes on the heels of Wheeler’s emergency order, which bars homeless individuals from camping on dangerous high-crash corridors in the city.