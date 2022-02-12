Artist restores defaced Seattle MLK mural with 18K donations

By NATALIE SWABY

KING-TV

SEATTLE (AP) — James Crespinel is back in Seattle restoring a Martin Luther King, Jr. mural he painted after it was vandalized in January in Seattle’s Central District. KING-TV reports Erika White spotted the graffiti on the side of the building when she arrived to work as the co-owner of Fat’s Chicken and Waffles. James Crespinel originally painted the mural in 1995, but he currently lives in Mexico. Community members stepped in with donations. More than $18,000 was raised to restore the portrait, add an anti-graffiti coating, and install security cameras.