Community, others honors firefighter killed in explosion

ST. PAUL, Ore. (AP) — An estimated 5,000 people attended the memorial service for a St. Paul, Oregon, firefighter on Saturday afternoon. Austin Smith, 30, died after an explosion occurred on Feb. 3 while he was battling a large barn fire. KOIN-TV reports hundreds of emergency vehicles — fire, EMS, law enforcement from Oregon, Washington and other neighboring states — participated in a procession from Woodburn to the St. Paul Rodeo grounds before the afternoon memorial service. Smith had been with the St. Paul Fire District since 2015. He is survived by wife Ashley and many relatives.