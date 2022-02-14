2 skiers die in separate crashes on Mt. Bachelor

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say two skiers died in crashes in separate incidents at Mt. Bachelor ski resort, officials said. A spokesperson for Mt. Bachelor told KOIN 6 News reports both incidents happened around 12:30 p.m., one on Friday, the other on Saturday, and both skiers died before being flown from the mountain’s landing zone. The skiers, who were 66 and 60, were each wearing helmets at the time of their crash. Their names have not been released. In a statement, Mt. Bachelor President/General Manager John McLeod said they are all “heartbroken and in shock” over the two deaths.