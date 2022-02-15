City issues $138K fine over removal of protected trees

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem has issued a fine of more than $138,000 for the removal of 100-plus trees in south Salem. The Statesman Journal reports according to the city, 48 of those trees were Oregon white oaks, which are protected. The fine was issued to the property owners, property manager and a local tree service connected to the vacant property. The owners also will be required to plant new trees that are equal in value to the trees removed. City ordinances require city approval before removing some trees on private property. Officials told the Statesman Journal in December a permit application for the tree removal was neither submitted nor approved by Salem’s planning department.