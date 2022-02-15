COVID-19 outbreak grows at prison in southwest Washington

YACOLT, Wash. (AP) — Cases in a COVID-19 outbreak at a minimum security prison in southwest Washington have been climbing. The Columbian reports a Washington Department of Corrections bulletin Monday reported the number of active COVID-19 cases jumped to 41 among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center, a nearly 193% increase since Friday. The prison near Yacolt was placed on facility-wide outbreak status on Feb. 7 after four inmates in the living unit tested positive. Corrections say incarcerated individuals who test positive are being temporarily relocated to another unit to help stop virus spread. Corrections officials say six employees are included in the outbreak total.