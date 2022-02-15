Oregon at No. 3 Arizona highlights week in Pac-12 hoops

By The Associated Press

Oregon at No. 3 Arizona highlights the week in Pac-12 basketball. The Ducks had won 10 of 11 before a lackluster loss at California. The Wildcats are on a six-game winning streak since losing at No. 13 UCLA. The Bruins and No. 17 Southern California play at the Washington schools, as those two programs try to keep pace with Arizona in the Pac-12 race. The Wildcats lead by 2 1/2 games. No. 2 Stanford at Oregon tops the women’s slate. The Cardinal are 12-0 in Pac-12 play.