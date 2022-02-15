Police officer shoots man wanted for murder after car chase

LAKEWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Tacoma police officer shot and seriously wounded a man in Lakewood while trying to arrest him for investigation of murder. The News Tribune reports the man shot by police was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team. The county sheriff’s department says the man was wanted for the Feb. 7 death of Joshua Ferrell. Ferrell was shot on the city’s south end and died at a hospital. Police had an arrest warrant and were trying to apprehend the suspect around noon and say the man fled. Police say officers pursued him into Lakewood and shot him after he crashed into several vehicles.